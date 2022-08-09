TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP) Shares Gap Down to $20.57

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.57, but opened at $19.00. TOP Financial Group shares last traded at $19.12, with a volume of 17,180 shares.

TOP Financial Group Trading Down 17.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.99.

About TOP Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and provision of comprehensive brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

