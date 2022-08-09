Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 163,567 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,108,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 163,567 shares during the quarter. TELUS makes up about 0.6% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 1.03% of TELUS worth $399,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TU. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter worth $495,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TELUS by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,937 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,134 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Price Performance

TU stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.59. 33,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.40. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s payout ratio is 100.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TU shares. StockNews.com upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins lifted their price target on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities upgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

About TELUS

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.