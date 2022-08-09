Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,307,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,223,102 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $171,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer
Pfizer Stock Performance
PFE stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.69. The stock had a trading volume of 196,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,131,008. The stock has a market cap of $278.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.04. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.
Pfizer Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.
Pfizer Profile
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pfizer (PFE)
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
- Ralph Lauren Is A Retail Stock You Can Buy And Hold
- Insider Sales At Cloudflare Are No Worry For Investors
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.