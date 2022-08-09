Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,786,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,893 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 1.84% of Shaw Communications worth $301,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Shaw Communications by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 134,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 56.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJR stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.85. 3,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.98. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.52.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0767 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SJR. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

