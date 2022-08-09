Toronto Dominion Bank Has $278.62 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,314 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $278,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,044,000 after acquiring an additional 171,744 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,154,000 after acquiring an additional 203,039 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,861,000 after acquiring an additional 424,039 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,130,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,154,000 after acquiring an additional 155,114 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 934,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,794,000 after acquiring an additional 95,955 shares during the period. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $167.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,735,296. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $158.02 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.58 and its 200 day moving average is $173.27.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

