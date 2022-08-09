Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 356,457 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.08% of Broadcom worth $197,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,403,800,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $894,781,000 after acquiring an additional 668,719 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after acquiring an additional 624,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after acquiring an additional 542,398 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 870,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $579,249,000 after buying an additional 309,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

Shares of AVGO traded down $14.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $530.70. 22,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,014. The firm has a market cap of $214.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $462.66 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $518.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $561.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

