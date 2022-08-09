Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,286,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,800 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Morgan Stanley worth $112,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.30. The company had a trading volume of 109,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,848,427. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.25. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $150.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

