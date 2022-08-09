Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,953,089 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 373,013 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.8% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $532,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 20,073 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 89,481 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.24.

NVIDIA Stock Down 4.3 %

NVIDIA stock traded down $7.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.24. The stock had a trading volume of 661,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,132,296. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $425.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $140.55 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

