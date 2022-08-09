Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,944,666 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,807,327 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,944,666 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Verizon Communications worth $143,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $44.45. 255,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,829,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The firm has a market cap of $186.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

