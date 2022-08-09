Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,636 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 28,226 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Salesforce worth $140,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Salesforce by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 96,505 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $24,525,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,764,074 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $448,304,000 after buying an additional 20,792 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 21,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.51.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded down $9.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $180.72. 108,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,759,319. The company has a market cap of $179.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.49. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total transaction of $378,028.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,277,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,366,068 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

