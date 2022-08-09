Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 680,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,337,176 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $124,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $5.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.78. 66,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,448,031. The company has a market capitalization of $162.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $202.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,618 shares of company stock valued at $13,329,800. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

