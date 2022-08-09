Traders Buy High Volume of GoodRx Call Options (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 14,861 call options on the company. This is an increase of 846% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,571 call options.

GoodRx Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ GDRX traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $8.07. 459,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.00, a P/E/G ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.77. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $48.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 16.76 and a current ratio of 16.76.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $191.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. GoodRx’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in GoodRx by 1,233.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 275.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 50.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

