Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Evercore ISI to $35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TVTX. Barclays reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:TVTX traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.77. 18,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,843. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average of $25.45. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Insider Transactions at Travere Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $33,932.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,672 shares in the company, valued at $948,119.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $56,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,464.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $33,932.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,119.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

