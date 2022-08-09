Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.54

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.54 and last traded at C$3.75, with a volume of 723 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.83.

Tree Island Steel Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.77.

Get Tree Island Steel alerts:

Tree Island Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Tree Island Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.

About Tree Island Steel

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, recycling wire, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tree Island Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tree Island Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.