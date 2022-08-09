Trevena (TRVN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect Trevena to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Trevena to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TRVN traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.76. Trevena has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRVN shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trevena stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of Trevena worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

