Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Stake Lifted by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRN. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,073,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,633,000 after buying an additional 873,268 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 566,696 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,328,000 after purchasing an additional 166,660 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 88,373 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 659,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,918,000 after purchasing an additional 86,780 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

TRN stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.28. The company had a trading volume of 17,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,970. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.82.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

