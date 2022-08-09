TrueFeedBack Market Capitalization Achieves $1.47 Million (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $149,478.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFeedBack alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,209.61 or 1.00011587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00037972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00129064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00063687 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TFBX is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain.

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFeedBack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFeedBack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.