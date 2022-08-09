Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 639,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $36,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Truist Financial Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Stephens cut their target price on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $49.66. 79,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,280,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day moving average is $53.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

