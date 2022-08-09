Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 313 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $118.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.50. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.37 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.46.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

