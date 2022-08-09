TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.56-$0.65 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $575.00 million-$585.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $665.35 million. TTEC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.40-$3.66 EPS.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTEC. TheStreet downgraded shares of TTEC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TTEC to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.40.
TTEC stock traded down $2.65 on Tuesday, hitting $71.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,840. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.15. TTEC has a 1 year low of $58.99 and a 1 year high of $113.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.
