Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Barclays

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barclays to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.58% from the company’s previous close.
TWLO has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.20.
Twilio Stock Performance
Shares of Twilio stock traded down $5.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.39. 120,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,098,426. Twilio has a 12-month low of $77.14 and a 12-month high of $382.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10.
Insider Transactions at Twilio
In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,420,815.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,211 shares in the company, valued at $13,420,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Twilio by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 299,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Twilio by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 744,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Twilio by 27.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,960,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,325,000 after acquiring an additional 424,799 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 4,602.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter worth $418,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Twilio Company Profile
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twilio (TWLO)
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
- Insider Sales At Cloudflare Are No Worry For Investors
- Ralph Lauren Is A Retail Stock You Can Buy And Hold
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.