UBS Group Lowers Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Price Target to €1.85

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at UBS Group from €1.90 ($1.94) to €1.85 ($1.89) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AFLYY. HSBC started coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, June 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Air France-KLM from €3.10 ($3.16) to €1.10 ($1.12) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Air France-KLM from €2.02 ($2.06) to €1.70 ($1.73) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.20 ($4.29) to €4.40 ($4.49) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.93.

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

Shares of Air France-KLM stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 71,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,959. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

