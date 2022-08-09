Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Buys 17,275 Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 139.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the quarter. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,272,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,464,000. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 243,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,872,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 220,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,395 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

KRBN traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.87. 9,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,974. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a one year low of $35.01 and a one year high of $56.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.76.

