Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after buying an additional 1,257,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,608,177,000 after acquiring an additional 304,806 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,557 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,208,000 after acquiring an additional 730,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,555 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.38.

Insider Activity

PayPal Stock Down 2.1 %

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.24. The stock had a trading volume of 146,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,308,475. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $296.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $108.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.67.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

