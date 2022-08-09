Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 442.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,414,000 after purchasing an additional 801,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,877,000 after purchasing an additional 584,227 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,024,000 after purchasing an additional 341,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,092,127. The company has a market cap of $349.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.31 and its 200-day moving average is $136.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

