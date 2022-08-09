Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services makes up about 1.6% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,774,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,869,500,000 after buying an additional 902,020 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,671,000 after buying an additional 3,742,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,373,000 after buying an additional 1,039,748 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,503,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,936,000 after buying an additional 211,494 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,523,000 after buying an additional 31,482 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIS. Mizuho dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.81.

FIS stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.80. 40,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,983,747. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.54. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $135.62. The company has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.07, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

