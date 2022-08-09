Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 3,443.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,154 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,654 shares during the period. Cleveland-Cliffs comprises 1.3% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLF traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.88. 100,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,407,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.19. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $102,948.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,735 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,169.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

