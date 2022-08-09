Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 935 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 21,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EW shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.19.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.98. 15,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,501,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.44 and its 200-day moving average is $105.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,416.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $459,355.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,224.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,062 shares of company stock worth $7,656,531. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

