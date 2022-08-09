Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,718 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 11,104 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.91.

Insider Activity

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.9 %

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total value of $543,017.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,669 shares in the company, valued at $14,816,365.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total value of $543,017.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,669 shares in the company, valued at $14,816,365.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $256,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,806.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,767 shares of company stock worth $9,256,353 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.53. 16,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,189. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $147.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.14.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

