Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,580 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,580 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for 2.8% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 25,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUSG traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.10. 1,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,285. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.88. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $117.49.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

