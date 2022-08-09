Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Sells 20 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock traded down $43.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $980.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,641. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $741.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $922.34.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

