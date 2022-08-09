UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. 3,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 6,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

