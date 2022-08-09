uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Chardan Capital from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 208.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on QURE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on uniQure from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on uniQure from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Shares of QURE stock traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $19.48. 19,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.63. uniQure has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a current ratio of 12.94.

In other uniQure news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $100,065.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,190.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $100,065.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,190.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 27,358 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $683,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,263 shares of company stock valued at $947,359. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in uniQure by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in uniQure by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in uniQure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

