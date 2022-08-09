United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.4 %

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.95. 16,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,714,176. The company has a market cap of $172.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

