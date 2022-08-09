Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Universal Insurance Stock Up 1.7 %

UVE opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $394.39 million, a PE ratio of -128.40 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03. Universal Insurance has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $19.64.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is -640.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $258,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,401,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,121,899.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the second quarter valued at $26,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

