Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) PT Raised to $36.00 at Barclays

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Unum Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.89.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $35.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.69. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $251,144.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,936.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,847,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,507,000 after buying an additional 868,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after purchasing an additional 836,407 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 8,319.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 831,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,275,000 after purchasing an additional 821,252 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,542,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,463,000 after purchasing an additional 793,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

