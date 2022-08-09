Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Upstart updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.11) EPS.
Upstart Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average of $73.10. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. Citigroup cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities cut Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Atlantic Securities cut Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.92.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Upstart by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,494 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Upstart by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

