Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Upstart updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.11) EPS.

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average of $73.10. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. Citigroup cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities cut Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Atlantic Securities cut Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.92.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,651,474.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 30,883 shares of company stock worth $1,306,959 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Upstart by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,494 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Upstart by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

