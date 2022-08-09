Uquid Coin Market Cap Tops $152.53 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $152.53 million and $6.41 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.25 or 0.00066174 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,050.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00037876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00128927 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00064011 BTC.

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

