USDK Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (USDK)

USDK (USDK) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. USDK has a total market cap of $28.57 million and approximately $18.56 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One USDK coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USDK Profile

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

