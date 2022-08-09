Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $20.23

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.23, but opened at $21.35. Valneva shares last traded at $22.78, with a volume of 501 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VALN shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Valneva Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Valneva

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VALN. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Valneva in the fourth quarter valued at $3,369,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 1st quarter valued at about $858,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

Featured Articles

