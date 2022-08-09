VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Shares Gap Up to $46.69

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.69, but opened at $48.91. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF shares last traded at $46.62, with a volume of 1,908 shares traded.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

