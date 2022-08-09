Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Fiducient Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Fiducient Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,450 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.42. The company had a trading volume of 384,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,429,473. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.11.

