Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Lifted by McCutchen Group LLC

McCutchen Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,553,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690,017 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 13.0% of McCutchen Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. McCutchen Group LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $74,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.50. 322,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,429,473. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.11. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

