Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.55. The stock had a trading volume of 259,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,429,473. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.11. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

