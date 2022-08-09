Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $2.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.52. 8,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,992. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.25. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.