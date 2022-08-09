Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $256.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.25.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.