Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $144.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.06 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.29.

