Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 3.5% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCutchen Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 41.2% in the first quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 720,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,062,000 after purchasing an additional 210,152 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 18,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 209,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,757,000 after purchasing an additional 25,402 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.29. The company had a trading volume of 77,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,651. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.59 and a 200 day moving average of $100.35. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.