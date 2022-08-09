Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $31,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $207.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.81.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

