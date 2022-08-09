Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.19-$0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $485.00 million-$490.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $487.85 million. Varonis Systems also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.05-$0.06 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRNS shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.93.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VRNS traded down $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $29.55. 11,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,524. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 1.17. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $73.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varonis Systems

In related news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $294,554.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 161,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,146.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $294,554.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,146.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $47,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,906.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 91.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 48.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 16.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

